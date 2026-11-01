Sanskrit is soul of India, foundation of its knowledge of traditions: Himachal governor

Sanskrit is not merely a language but the soul of India and the foundation of its civilisation, culture and rich knowledge of traditions, said Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta. On the occasion, the National Unity Pledge was also administered to the participants. (HT File)

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day All India Sanskrit Bharati Seminar at K.B.V.M. Institute of Nursing, Malkwal, near Nurpur in Kangra district, on Saturday.

Gupta congratulated Sanskrit Bharati, the organisers and participants from across the country. He said that the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana and Mahabharata have preserved and enriched India’s traditions of knowledge, philosophy, science, ethics and human values over thousands of years.

Referring to the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the governor highlighted his decisive leadership in integrating nearly 562 princely states into the Indian Union and strengthening the country’s unity and integrity.

On the occasion, the National Unity Pledge was also administered to the participants. He said that India’s history and education system should give due recognition to the contributions of ancient Indian scholars and scientists such as Aryabhata, Panini, Sushruta and Bhaskaracharya, as well as centres of learning like Takshashila and Nalanda.

Gupta also performed the Bhoomi Pujan for Parmarth Eco Village at Manei (Bhadrela) in Kangra district. He said that the initiative is an important step towards environmental conservation and human service.