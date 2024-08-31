‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp: Ludhiana MLA hears out residents’ grievances

The district administration on Friday held a camp under the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme in Gurdwara Sangatsar, Tibba Road locality, under the Ludhiana East assembly segment. Residents during ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp at Gurdwara Sangatsar, Tibba Road, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The camp was inaugurated by MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal. He listened to the people’s grievances and issues of immediate nature were also solved on the spot.

Several individuals had availed services related to various types of pensions, senior citizen cards, SC certificates, Aadhar card updation, and other services at the camp. Amar Nath, Anita Vij, Bal Mukandi, Chanchal Rani, Daleep Kaur, Gurcharan Singh, Jai Nath Pandey, Kamlesh Rani, Kaushalya Rani, Krishna Devi, Kulwinder Kaur, Kuresha Begum, Madan Lal, Madhu, Malti Devi, Manjeet Kaur, Manohar Lal, Manpreet Kaur, Munesh, Ninder Kaur, Nirmala Devi, Om Parkash, Paramjit Kaur Sandhu, Pardeep Kumar, Parveen, Piyar Kaur, Poonam, Ram Lal, Ratni Devi, Renu, Santokh Ram, Seema Rani, Suman Jain, Usha Rani and Veena Rani got their pension sanction letters.

Camp is a game-changer: MLA Grewal

The MLA emphasised the importance of ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach people at the grassroots level, stating that public welfare is a top priority for the Punjab government. The MLA highlighted the significance of programmes, such as Aam Aadmi Clinics, free electricity and pensions, and termed the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar programme a game-changer as it allows people to receive services at their doorsteps. He also underscored the state government’s efforts in conducting special camps to ensure that the benefits of government services and schemes reach the masses.

During the camp, senior officials from different departments provided services to the people, and the MLA and SDM Vikas Hira interacted with the beneficiaries and handed over the sanction letters.