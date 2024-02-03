‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camps from Feb 6: DC

To inspect the citizen services at the doorsteps facility by calling helpline No. 1076 launched by the Punjab government, deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar Panchal on Friday made video calls to applicants and interacted with them regarding the process. In a random call, Panchal spoke to two applicants namely Lakhwinder Singh and Pratima Kaur, who expressed satisfaction over the process besides thanking the state government’s initiative to provide requisite citizen services at doorsteps. He directed the officials concerned to check the pendency of applications to get these done as soon as possible. He said the district administration would hold ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camps from February 6.

