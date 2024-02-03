 ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camps from Feb 6: DC - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camps from Feb 6: DC

‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camps from Feb 6: DC

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Feb 03, 2024 07:10 AM IST

DC Amit Kumar Panchal directed the officials concerned to check the pendency of applications to get these done as soon as possible. He said the district administration would hold ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camps from February 6.

To inspect the citizen services at the doorsteps facility by calling helpline No. 1076 launched by the Punjab government, deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar Panchal on Friday made video calls to applicants and interacted with them regarding the process. In a random call, Panchal spoke to two applicants namely Lakhwinder Singh and Pratima Kaur, who expressed satisfaction over the process besides thanking the state government’s initiative to provide requisite citizen services at doorsteps. He directed the officials concerned to check the pendency of applications to get these done as soon as possible. He said the district administration would hold ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camps from February 6.

To inspect the citizen services at the doorsteps facility by calling helpline No. 1076 launched by the Punjab government, deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar Panchal on Friday made video calls to applicants and interacted with them regarding the process. (PTI File Photo)
To inspect the citizen services at the doorsteps facility by calling helpline No. 1076 launched by the Punjab government, deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar Panchal on Friday made video calls to applicants and interacted with them regarding the process. (PTI File Photo)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On