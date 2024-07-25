Sarkar tuhade dwar: CM Bhagwant Mann redresses people’s grievances in Jalandhar

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann reached Jalandhar on a two-day visit on Wednesday to hear the grievances of the people of Majha and Doaba region. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets people to address their grievances, in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (BhagwantMann - X)

Before holding one-on-one meetings with the people under ‘Doabe Ch Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar’ programme, Mann met AAP volunteers and workers and congratulated them on the historic victory in the Jalandhar West bypoll.

Fulfilling his promise made during the bypoll campaign that he would visit Jalandhar twice a week, Mann said he will spend the next two days listening to people’s grievances and providing solutions, an official statement said.

“This win belongs to the hard-working volunteers of the AAP who went door-to-door in Jalandhar West and apprised people of the public welfare works of the AAP government,” Mann said, adding that it is also a tight slap on the faces of those who thought that they could finish the AAP by putting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the jail.

He asserted that no one predicted that Mohinder Bhagat would win with a thumping margin and took a dig at its former MLA and BJP candidate Sheetal Angural. “The people who get greedy, God doesn’t help them, instead he gives their place to a ‘Bhagat’”, he said.

Mann also encouraged the volunteers to gear up for the upcoming four assembly constituency bypolls and local bodies’ elections.

“When Arvind Kejriwal formed the AAP, he said that we are not here to do politics but to teach it. Now we are teaching politics to every opposition party. The AAP is the youngest but the fastest growing political party in India and just in 10 years, we have a government in two states, 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, 3 Lok Sabha MPs, a mayor in MP, a mayor in Chandigarh, five MLAs in Gujarat and two MLAs in Goa,” he said.

Interacting with people, Mann said he had received multiple complaints regarding the functioning of different departments and he has asked concerned officials to redress them at the earliest.

“I will visit Jalandhar twice every week and will hold such gatherings so that the people don’t face any sort of inconvenience. We are receiving numerous complaints regarding the functioning of officials and we will do our best to resolve all the issues,” he said.