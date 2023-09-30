‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’: DC, RTA hold camp to redress issues related to transport department

Under the directions of the state government, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik organised a camp along with secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and resolved the complaints of the city residents related to the transport department at Mini Secretariat here on Saturday. Under the directions of the state government, DC Surabhi Malik organised a camp along with secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and resolved the complaints of the city residents related to the transport department at Mini Secretariat here on Saturday. (HT File Photo)

Malik stressed that the administration is offering transparent administrative services to the public. The “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” initiative aimed at streamlining grievance resolution.

During the camp, residents took the opportunity to bring up issues like vehicle registration, driving licences, and vehicle fitness. Many grievances were resolved on the spot and a number of applicants highlighted lapses in the transport department and claimed that their work was not done as officials have taken their applications and asked to wait for a few days, including those involving pending payments for various services.

Malik reported that a total of 127 registration requests, 48 driving licence applications, and 64 vehicle fitness-related submissions were received. Most of these were successfully resolved during the camp. Furthermore, 1228 applications were processed at the Automated Driving Test Track in Sector-32, Ludhiana. This included 70 learner’s licences, 980 new licences, 145 new registration certificates (RCs), and 33 RC-related matters.

In various sub-divisions, 84 driving licences, 45 RCs, and 8 learner’s licences were issued. In Raikot, 5 driving licences, 8 permanent licences, and 17 RC-related matters were addressed. Samrala also saw active participation, with 100 applications received and processed at the Automated Driving Test Track in Khanna.

