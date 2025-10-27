Sarna brothers, GK to appeal to Akal Takht over cancellation of membership

Three former presidents, whose memberships in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) were revoked a day earlier, announced on Sunday that they would appeal to the Akal Takht. They accuse the DSGMC of an illegal act and of violating the highest temporal seat’s edict, which had previously ordered that such actions be postponed until after the November 25 commemoration of Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day.

The General House of the DSGMC on Saturday revoked the membership of three past presidents, Paramjit Singh Sarna, Harvinder Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK, over charges of misappropriation of gurdwara funds and breach of trust.

GK claimed that this decision has no meaning as what is being claimed by the office-bearers of the gurdwara body, including president Harmeet Singh Kalka, is a set of weird allegations which has no truth.

“I am seeking registration of a criminal case against the office-bearers of the gurdwara body for hurting religious sentiments as these allegations were made before Guru Granth Sahib,” said GK.

He added that the gurdwara body had taken similar action in 2020 when Kalka was the general secretary and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, now a minister in the Delhi government, was president.

“Also, the (gurdwara) committee has ignored the orders of the Akal Takht which is unfortunate,” said GK.

According to DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka, the decision was taken after “thorough consideration of long-pending complaints” and in accordance with the directions received from the director, Gurdwara Elections, and the Delhi government.

He said a detailed report was sent to all 50 living House members out of the total 51. Among them, 17 submitted written recommendations demanding strict action against the trio. “We have not received any communication from the Akal Takht. Had we received it before the meeting, why would we ignore the orders,” asked Kalka.

Sarna said that he has dealt with many serious matters in his political life and the decision taken by the DSGMC has no meaning. “We are busy in taking out Nagar Kirtan to commemorate Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day, and will think about suspension after the Shaheedi Parv,” he added.