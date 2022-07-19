Sarpanch among four booked as teen hacked to death in Majitha
Strap: Accused held grudge against victim’s elder brother, father injured too
A 16-year-old boy was hacked to death while his father suffered grievous injuries after they were attacked by four men, including the sitting sarpanch, at Galowali village in Majitha, police said on Tuesday.
The sarpanch, it is alleged, held an old grudge against the victim’s elder brother, who managed to escape with minor bruises. The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar. His father, Harjit Singh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar. Harjit and his sons work as tile masons with private contractors, said police.
Galowali sarpanch Deepak Kumar and his aides Ajay, Suraj and Sanjay have been booked for murder. They are on the run.
According to the complaint lodged by Pawan’s brother Karanjit Singh, Pawan and their elder brother Amritpal were returning from a birthday party when Deepak and his aides waylaid them on Monday night. “Deepak had been holding a grudge against my brother Amritpal, after they got embroiled in a minor argument a few days ago. The accused were laden with sharp-edged weapons and picked up a fight with Amritpal. When Pawan intervened, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. My father, who reached the spot in the meantime, was also attacked,” said Karanjit, while alleging that the sarpanch was in an inebriated condition.
According to police, Pawan was hit in the neck with a sharp weapon and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the civil hospital in Majitha. His father, who suffered a deep cut on the right leg, was referred to a private hospital in Amritsar.
Superintendent of police (investigation) Jugraj Singh said a case has been registered against sarpanch Deepak Kumar and his three aides under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Majitha police station. Efforts are on to arrest them, said police.
Patiala police arrest duo for pasting Khalistan posters on temple wall
Days after pro-Khalistan posters were found on a wall of Shri Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, police have arrested two men belonging to Salempur Sekhan village near Shambu for the crime. According to police, the duo had also pasted similar posters in Ambala Cantonment, at Aryan College in Rajpura and on a traffic sign near Sheetala Mata Temple in Patiala besides spraying pro-Khalistan slogans on a railway underbridge in Rajpura.
CBI files first charge sheet against 41 accused in Bengal coal smuggling case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the Bengal coal smuggling case against 41 people, including Anup Majhi, alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the operation, former Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and eight recently-arrested employees of the Eastern Coalfields Limited, agency officials said. The investigation is continuing, CBI told a special court at Asansol in West Burdwan district where the charge sheet was filed.
Narayan Rane moves HC for regularisation of alterations at Juhu bungalow
Mumbai Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has approached the Bombay high court (HC) through a company owned by Rane, seeking directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to consider their application for regularisation of the alleged unauthorised extensions to his eight-storey Juhu bungalow. Rane had approached the HC seeking no coercive action till his application for regularisation was heard and decided.
Man wanted in several cases of fake job offers arrested
Mumbai A 37-year-old man from Satara district has been arrested on Monday for duping several people in Mumbai on the pretext of offering them jobs in the excise department, Maharashtra State Electricity Board and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. One Nitin Kadam, 37, a driver by profession who lives in Dahisar along with his wife and son came in contact with the accused, Sandeep Anand Raut in May through a common acquaintance. Raut informed him that there was a vacancy for the driver's post in MSEB and he could help him get the job.
Woman lynched in West Bengal village for alleged illicit relation with son-in-law
A 35-year-old woman was lynched by a mob in a village in West Bengal's Murshidabad district early on Tuesday allegedly for having an illicit relation with Nurseba's son-in-law who was two years younger to her, police said. Her son-in-law Mofijul Mondol, 33, was also beaten up and is now admitted in a state-run hospital. Villagers alleged that Mofijul Mondol used to visit his mother-in-law when his father-in-law Musaf Sheikh was away for work.
