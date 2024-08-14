‘Sarthak’ by HT PACE, Chitkara University: Reform in education after NEP rollout in focus

The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), its issues and solutions were discussed at the “Sarthak” event organised by HT PACE and Chitkara University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Academicians during ‘Sarthak’ event organised by HT PACE and Chitkara University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“Preparing students for the future: Skills and competencies” was the tagline. On the occasion, HT Media Group national circulation head Indra Narayan Das spoke about how “Sarthak” is a movement of building a brighter and more capable future generation.

CBSE Chandigarh regional officer Rajesh Kumar Gupta was the chief guest at the event, where he spoke to school principals. Having just gotten the charge on August 8, Tuesday was his first day in the office.

Discussing the NEP, Gupta spoke about how the role of principals is very important in the modern era. He described how India has the largest number of youngsters in the world but literacy rate is still less than 70%. “We have to transform India into a developed country and schools will play an important role in this by creating good citizens, who can lead our nation into the future,” he said.

“In the era of Mahabharat, Dronacharya had the good skill to analyse the potential of all his students. Similarly, teachers are a good source to analyse the potential of their students. Under NEP, skills are not just reading and writing, and it has a completely different evolution system,” he added.

He also spoke about the diversity in India and described how he has worked in 22 states till now, and how he saw unity in this diversity. He added that while parents spend the most time with children, teachers’ role in children’s development is three-dimensional.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara described how their family name, Chitkara, which means something done with the mind has now become a brand name in the region. She discussed NEP and how in the policy, higher education institutions (HEI) have been requested to handhold schools.

“NEP is not just about board results anymore and someone with a 76% in the board exam could eventually get a good placement because of their skills and extracurricular activities,” she said, adding “We have to understand the psyche of children. When we were students, we were not pressured by competitions or placements but now even nursery students are worried due to the competition,” she said.

She discussed her 48-year-long journey as an educator, which started as a teacher at the Sector-18 Government Model School for Girls. She emphasised how NEP is the biggest change ever since then and how schools need to collaborate with other schools and HEIs to understand what skill sets students to need to be successful.

Hindustan Times executive editor Ramesh Vinayak spoke about how the tricity residents are proud of their home-grown Chitkara University and offered advice to principals.

HT PACE Chandigarh head Monika Chopra described how PACE was created as “Partnerships for action in education”. She discussed how the school edition paper is delivered to 350 schools in the region and 45,000 copies are sold. She described how over 30,000 students participate in the movie fiesta segment of HT PACE every year and shared some testimonies of schools and students.

Positive intelligence coach Vikas Jain conducted a session for sage thinking for the participants and discussed his experience in the corporate world. HT Media LTD business head Chhatra Chetri delivered the vote of thanks.

Speaking about the discussion, the director and co-chairman of Satluj Group of Schools, Krit Serai, said, “NEP has to be implemented state-wise. Lots of debates and discussions were held and whatever will be suitable for students will be the best outcome.”

Principal of Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, Gurkiranjeet Nalwa said, “ In today’s scenario as different skill sets are required, we have started introducing skill subjects from Class 6 onwards. CBSE has introduced a wide range of skill subjects and gives children the opportunity to gain knowledge. We have industry visits to bridge the gap. Ultimately, the students have to be in a workforce and have to be trained.”

Chitkara International School principal Honey Chitkara said skills need to be embedded in students and for that schools should collaborate, and work together while also talking to the industry and imbibing their skills.

Ashween Arora, associate director of the Holy Wonders Smart School, Sector 126, Kharar, described how they have been training their teachers differently after the inception of the NEP. She called NEP the biggest and a much-needed change from the earlier established British system.

The principal of St Soldier School, Mohali, Anjli Sharma, said, “NEP will bring a paradigm shift in education scenario and will focus on skill and the mental health of children. Gyan Jyot, principal of Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, said every school is making an effort with the NEP to prepare children for the future and CBSE is also holding workshops for the schools.