Satlok Ashram head Rampal to be out on bail after 11 years

Hisar-based Satlok Ashram head and self-styled godman, Rampal, will be out on bail after a period of 11 years. He has been in prison since November 2014 in connection with the murder of five women and an 18-month-old baby. Rampal (HT File)

He was arrested on November 19, 2014, following several days of face-off between the police and his supporters outside the ashram in Hisar’s Barwala. Four women were found murdered in the ashram after the stand-off ended and a woman and an infant later died in hospital. The violence also left 110 police personnel and 70 civilians injured.

As per his lawyer, Arjun Sheoron, in other cases he has either been acquitted or his sentence has been suspended by the Punjab and Haryana high court. “This was the only case in which he was yet to secure bail. The court considered the fact that there are 400 odd witnesses in the case and 900 accused persons. As the trial is going to take some time, given his old age of 75 years, the court has allowed bail to him,” his lawyer, Arjun Sheoran said.

Detailed order is awaited. However, the status of the case in question on HC website showed that his petition seeking bail has been allowed. The FIR in question pertains to Rampal facing allegations of waging war against the state.

Rampal was convicted by a Hisar court in October 2018 under Sections 302 (murder), 343 (wrongful confinement), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sentenced to life imprisonment without remission for the deaths of five women and a child during a standoff with the police in November 2014.

It was in 2025, in two separate pleas on August 28 and September 2, the HC had suspended his sentence in murder cases. In all he had five criminal cases against him. Rampal has been acquitted in two FIRs. According to the prosecution, Rampal confined devotees inside the ashram as the police moved in to arrest him in connection with another case, leading to suffocation and stampede-like conditions.