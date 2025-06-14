SBS Nagar SDMs told to keep hawk’s eye on illegal mining

Taking stock of suitable government land for mining, Singh directed the officials concerned to initiate the process of providing ‘no objection certificates’ so that requisite mining can be started on these chunks of land.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar deputy commission (DC) Ankurjeet Singh on Friday directed the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to constitute committees to keep tabs on illegal mining in their respective jurisdictions. Holding a meeting of district-level monitoring committee, the DC said these panels must regularly visit mining-prone zones to ensure better surveillance.
“The SDMs have been directed to furnish detailed reports of visits and action taken in case of illegal mining in the district,” he said.
Taking stock of suitable government land for mining, Singh directed the officials concerned to initiate the process of providing ‘no objection certificates’ so that requisite mining can be started on these chunks of land.
Jalandhar gets new differential GPS for demarcation of mining sites
Jalandhar To ensure prompt and accurate demarcation of mining sites across the district, the Jalandhar district administration has procured a new Differential Global Positioning System. DC Himanshu Aggarwal took stock of the ongoing projects, the upgrade of drug de-addiction & rehabilitation centre, construction of Dhogri road, setting up of cricket beat box at BMC chowk, development of new roads, new libraries at government schools, besides others. The DC directed officials from various departments to submit utilisation certificates for completed projects.