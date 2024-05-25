 SC certificate: SAD files complaint against AAP Faridkot candidate Karamjit Anmol - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi
SC certificate: SAD files complaint against AAP Faridkot candidate Karamjit Anmol

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
May 25, 2024 08:06 AM IST

SAD candidate Rajwinder Singh, in his complaint, said that during the scrutiny of the nomination papers also he had objected to Anmol’s SC certificate

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday submitted a complaint to Faridkot returning officer-cum-deputy commissioner alleging that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Faridkot candidate Karamjit Anmol made a ‘fake’ Schedule Caste certificate and demanded registration of a case against him.

AAP Faridkot candidate Karamjit Anmol
AAP Faridkot candidate Karamjit Anmol

SAD candidate Rajwinder Singh, in his complaint, said that during the scrutiny of the nomination papers also he had objected to Anmol’s SC certificate. “I had requested an inspection of Anmol’s school record and cancelling of his nomination. But it was not considered. Now, I have got the school record of Anmol through RTI. Anmol studied in the government school at Jalal village in Bathinda from 1984 to 1988. As per the school record, Anmol belongs to the backward class (BC) as per the notification of the department of social justice, empowerment, and minorities. So, a SC certificate cannot be issued to Anmol,” he said.

Rajwinder alleged that Anmol got a ‘fake’ SC certificate made for personal benefit. “The authorities must properly investigate the matter and register a case against Anmol and the official who connived with him. The information should also be forwarded to the election commission of India immediately,” he added.

Reacting to the complaint, Anmol said that SAD is making baseless allegations. “Akali Dal knows they are going to lose, so they are trying these things,” he added.

Live Score
