close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SC Collegium recommends name of Justice Bahri as Uttarakhand high court CJ

SC Collegium recommends name of Justice Bahri as Uttarakhand high court CJ

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST

The final notification on appointment is issued by the central government based on recommendation of the Supreme Court

Chandigarh

Justice Ritu Bahri
Justice Ritu Bahri

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended name of acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Ritu Bahri, as chief justice of Uttarakhand HC. The final notification on appointment is issued by the central government based on recommendation of the Supreme Court. Justice Bahri is the first woman judge appointed as chief justice (acting) of Punjab and Haryana HC. The SC collegium proceedings say during her tenure of 13 years as a judge of high court, Justice Bahri authored 843 reported judgments of which 247 were delivered during the last 5 years.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out