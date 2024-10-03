SC issues notice to Punjab govt over recruitment of 312 doctors in 2008-09

Supreme Court issued a notice to the Punjab government over the alleged illegal recruitment of 312 doctors in the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) during the 2008 and 2009 period. Supreme Court of India

The notice was issued on September 30 and the detailed order was uploaded on October 1.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has already notified the process of promoting these doctors, including 32, who had secured the job on allegedly ‘forged’ social service certificates.

The notice was issued after a petition filed by government doctor serving under Punjab health department, challenging the decision of the Punjab and Haryana high court that had already disposed of the said case in 2023.

The high court on December 20, 2023, had observed that after their appointments (312 doctors) no complaint was made against the doctors with regard to their work and conduct (therefore) no further directions were required to be given.

Significantly, an SIT, formed by HC in its 2014 report had highlighted blatant irregularities during the entire recruitment process.

“Evidence shows that members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), with the active and aggressive involvement of SK Sinha, the then-chairman, decided from the outset to undermine the entire selection process for PCMS doctors in 2008-2009, making selections based on whims, nepotism, and favouritism. Thus, the entire recruitment of 312 doctors in two phases during those years was tainted with blatant irregularities,” the SIT had said in its report.

The petitioner argued before the Supreme Court that the Punjab and Haryana high court had failed to take into account the SIT’s report, which had described the ‘blatant irregularities’ during the selection process.

The SIT report has also noted that several family members and relatives of influential individuals were among the selected candidates.

In December last year, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had registered the case against the then PPSC chairman and four ex-members, including BJP leader Anil Sarin, for their involvement in irregularities during this very recruitment of 312 medical officers.

Also, the health department had last year referred the matter to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) for action against the same 32 doctors who had been found to have used forged certificates of social work. Ironically, the same health department is learned to have initiated the process of promoting these doctors and has already published a provisional seniority list.

The Supreme Court has directed the Punjab government to file its response within four weeks. However, the court declined to halt the selection and promotion processes, citing the delayed filing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) by the petitioner.