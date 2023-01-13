SC judgment fallout: 21 skip appointments at Chandigarh sub-registrar’s office in 2 days

After the Supreme Court prohibited conversion of residential units into floor-wise apartments in Sectors 1 to 30 in Chandigarh, as many as 21 applicants did not turn up to submit applications for registration of properties at the sub-registrar’s office at the UT Estate Office in Sector 17 over the past two days.

Most of the applicants were from Sectors 1 to 30.

On Thursday, a total of 53 slots were booked at the sub-registrar’s office, but only 40 applicants turned up to get their properties registered and submitted documents.

On Wednesday, all 60 slots were booked, but eight applicants did not turn up.

Authorities had recently increased the daily appointment slots for submission of applications at the sub-registrar’s office from 50 to 60.

A senior official from the UT Estate Office said slots were going vacant after the apex’s court verdict, as many applicants who were hit by the judgment were not turning up as they knew their properties will not be registered now. Kamal Gupta, president of Property Consultant Association, said, “Many people who had entered into any draft agreement/ MoU or any settlement among co-owners of a residential unit, which was underway or registered, stands null and void are approaching us.”

There are around 100 property owners, who had entered into any draft agreement and their process was underway. Also, around 900 property owners, who had already registered with the Estate Office, cannot sell it further.

As per the petitioners in the case, there are around 60,000 houses in Sectors 1 to 30 and 10% have already been converted into apartments and sold. But the UT administration in its survey has only found 900 property owners, who have registered with the Estate Office.

On January 10, the Supreme Court had ruled that sectors 1 to 30 of Chandigarh carried the heritage status of Le Corbusier zone and therefore conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments cannot be permitted in these sectors.

