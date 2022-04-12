SC to hear Akali leader Majithia’s plea against NDPS cases on April 21
The Supreme Court on Monday posted a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, seeking the quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, for hearing on April 21.
A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 21 after counsels sought adjournment.
The apex court on January 31 had granted protection to Majithia from arrest till February 23 in view of the February 20 assembly polls to contest as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East assembly constituency. He had surrendered before a Mohali court after the expiry of the protection period, and is presently lodged in the Patiala jail.
The former state cabinet minister has alleged that the cases were politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-ranking police officers.
On March 20, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reconstituted the four members Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the drug case against Majithia.
The previous SIT was a three-member team. The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021.
Punjab Police reissue notices to Delhi BJP leaders after they fail to join probe
The Punjab Police on Monday reissued notices to two Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons -- Naveen Kumar Jindal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga -- after they failed to join probe in two separate cases registered against them in Mohali earlier this month. The Mohali police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements and promoting enmity following a complaint by a local Aam Aadmi Party (leader) on April 1.
Water deprived residents in Gurugram heap blame on agencies for plight
Come summer and residents of many sectors in Gurugram face an acute shortage of water. This year seems to be no different, with residents of Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3, South City 2, Sector 56, and adjoining areas already complaining of inadequate and irregular water supply for nearly two weeks, with most of them having to pay between ₹1,700 and ₹2,000 for a tanker nearly every day to meet their requirements.
3 arrested for possessing marijuana in Dombivli
Manpada police station, senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade, said on Monday, “We got a tip-off on April 1 that one person was in possession of marijuana at Mahaveer Apartment in Deslepada area in Dombivli (E). So, we sent a team and raided the flat. Mayur Madhukar Jadakar (25) and Akhilesh Rajan Dhulap (26) were arrested from the spot and we seized 5.90kg marijuana worth ₹1,87,310, mobile phone, cash and vehicle used for the transportation.“
Punjab CM seeks ‘some time’ to deliver on poll promises
Amid mounting pressure from the opposition parties to fulfil poll promises, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought time from the people of Punjab to resolve their issues. In a brief post on the social networking site Facebook, Mann, who took over as the chief minister last month, wrote: “Punjabiyon, thoda samay deo (People of Punjab, give some time),” assuring the citizens that their issues will be resolved.
Zero tolerance for indiscipline in party: Punjab Congress chief
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stressed on maintaining unity and discipline in the state unit after he and other new appointees – Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, PPCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and CLP deputy leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal – met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present.
