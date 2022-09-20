SC verdict: SGPC to file review petition in case of Haryana Gurdwara Act: Dhami

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday decided to file a review petition in Supreme Court following its judgment that upheld validity of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Act, 2014. The opinion of senior lawyers will be taken in this regard and the legal action is required accordingly.

This decision was taken in the SGPC executive committee meeting presided over by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, at Sri Guru Ramdas Medical College in Amritsar.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Dhami said that a consensus has been reached to file a review petition in this case, for which, the officials of SGPC have been deputed at Delhi. He said the next legal action will be taken as per the opinion of the senior lawyers after thoroughly examining the Supreme Court’s order.

Replying to a query, he said, “The SGPC suffered no jolt or shock. Our fight will continue. I have already had meeting with the lawyers. Now, we will intensify this battle. We will not rest in peace, irrespective of the SC judgment”.

“It is not right yet to comment on the Supreme Court’s judgment, but the move played by the then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to form a separate Gurdwara management committee for Haryana is aimed at dividing the Sikh power”, he said.

“Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda represented the Political class, ie. Congress that massacred Sikhs, but it is sad that the incumbent BJP Government also followed the same footsteps and became partners in breaking the foremost representative institution of Sikhs. The politics of breaking up SGPC and dividing Sikh power is not legitimate and the governments should not interfere in Sikh issues”, said the SGPC chief.

Responding to a query, he said, “It is our helplessness that 72 gurdwaras which are located in Pakistan now, was under the management of SGPC and separated by the partition. In India, two Takhts (Sikh temporal seats)—Takht Patna Sahib (Patna) and Takht Hazoor Sahib (Nanded)—are situated in Bihar and Maharashtra respectively. We wanted these Takhts also to be managed by SGPC with enactment of All India Sikh Gurdwara Act, but owing to the interference of the government it could not be possible. The government does not want strength of the Sikhs to get together. This is the reason behind Takht Hazoor Sahib Management Board remaining suspended for months. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is under the dictates of the Central Government. Politics of dividing the Sikhs is continuing since the period of Gurus”.

The SGPC President also informed that the preparations for 100 year centenary of Saka Sri Panja Sahib are ongoing and an advanced SGPC delegation is likely to visit Pakistan soon to outline the congregations. He said that in this regard, correspondence is in process with Pakistan’s embassy at Delhi and it is hoped that an advance delegation will visit Pakistan this month.

