Scammers posing as bank staff dupe Panchkula man of 3.6 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 04, 2024 08:10 AM IST

The caller informed Singh about a potential loan linked to his credit card, which Singh denied having issue; the caller assured him that it might be a bank error and offered to cancel the loan, asking Singh to furnish some details

A Sector 25 resident lost 3.64 lakh in a cyber fraud after falling victim to a phone scam involving fake bank representatives.

When the victim attempted to reconnect with the caller, his calls went unanswered, leading him to realise that he had been scammed. (iStick)

According to the complaint, Manbir Singh, a property dealer, received a call from an unknown person claiming to be an employee of RBL Bank. The caller informed Singh about a potential loan linked to his credit card, which Singh denied having issued. The caller assured him that it might be a bank error and offered to cancel the loan, asking Singh to give some details.

The scam unfolded when the caller sent Singh a link to a mobile application and instructed him to click on it. Shortly afterwards, Singh received a WhatsApp call from another number where the scammers collected detailed information about Singh’s personal credit card. In a second WhatsApp call, the caller gathered sensitive details about Singh’s HDFC Bank debit card, linked to his account number.

A few minutes later, Singh received notifications of multiple transfers, totaling 3.64 lakh, from his HDFC account to unknown accounts. When he attempted to reconnect with the caller, his calls went unanswered, leading Singh to realise he had been scammed. He immediately reported the incident on the cybercrime portal.

A case has been registered at cyber crime police station.

