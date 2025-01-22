Scholarship scam: CBI arrests DSP posted in Delhi in 2.5 cr bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balbir Singh, posted at CBI Branch-1, Delhi, in a ₹2.5 crore bribery case linked to a scholarship scam. Public prosecutor Narender Singh said that Singh’s custodial interrogation is required for recovery of the remaining bribe money of ₹ 1 lakh. (Getty Images)

The DSP was presented before the special CBI court in Chandigarh on Tuesday, where the investigating agency sought one-day police remand. According to the CBI, Singh exploited his position as the investigating officer in the scholarship scam case to influence proceedings.

During CBI questioning, Vishal Deep, a former assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate’s intelligence wing in Shimla and an accused in the case, had alleged that Singh had instigated him to accept a bribe while probing the case.

The prosecution revealed that Singh acted as a mediator between complainant Bhupinder Sharma and Deep. The alleged meeting occurred at Hotel Lalit on December 14, 2024, where the bribe amount was settled at ₹55 lakh.

Further, the CBI claimed that Singh facilitated the delivery of the bribe on December 22, 2024, near Aerocity Road in Zirakpur. The probe agency claimed there are incriminating recordings of DSP’s telephonic conversation with the complainant just before delivery of the bribe.

Public prosecutor Narender Singh said that Singh’s custodial interrogation is required for recovery of the remaining bribe money of ₹1 lakh.

Special judge Alka Malik approved the CBI’s request for custody, noting that the accused’s complicity appeared evident at this stage.

CBI had registered an FIR against Deep on December 22, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The bribery allegations surfaced when the CBI registered two FIRs based on complaints lodged by Bhupinder Kumar Sharma, chairman of Dev Bhumi Group of Institutions, Una, and Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Sirmaur. Both accused Deep and other ED officials of “demanding bribes for not arresting them” in connection with cases registered against their institutions.

On January 10 this year, the Panchkula police arrested Deep for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a businessman. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Vishal Bansal, brother of Rajneesh Bansal, alleging threats to his family.