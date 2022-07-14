Scholarship scheme: File affidavit on probe deadline: HP high court to CBI
Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to file an affidavit on when it will complete its probe into a 2018 case of alleged irregularities in a centrally-funded post-matric scholarship scheme for reserved categories.
A bench comprising Chief Justice A A Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a writ petition filed by one Shyam Lal. The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a fresh status report. The agency submitted that it has investigated 28 institutions, has completed its probe related to 15 and has filed seven charge sheets so far. The probe is being conducted expeditiously and efforts are being made to complete it at the earliest, the CBI counsel said but the high court observed that the investigation was on for the last three years. The HC then directed the CBI to file an affidavit by the next date of the hearing and fixed the next hearing for September 19. It directed the agency to specify the deadline for completing the investigation.
The scheme is for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.
The petitioner has alleged that Shakti Bhushan, State Project Officer (cShimla) was appointed by the State to inquire into the matter of misappropriation of financial scholarships and he lodged an FIR in 2018 under the directions of HP Secretary (Education).
Apart from the educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh, scores of educational institutions in other states were also involved in this scam, he stated. Consequently, the matter was handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation.
However, the HC observed that the investigation had been going on for three years and directed the CBI to file an affidavit stating the cut-off date within which the investigation would be completed. The said affidavit has to be filed on teh next date of hearing, September 19, along with a fresh status report.
Day after firing incident, Kurukshetra coaching owners stage protest
A day after unidentified persons opened fire outside a coaching institute in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district, the owners and staff of private coaching centres in the district staged a protest on Wednesday. The owner of a private coaching centre, Rajeev Sharma, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Karnal SP. She has assured us that the culprits will be nabbed soon.” The firing incident took place around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Three arrested in Jind for harassing junior engineer, hurling casteist slur
Three persons, including Jind's district town planner, have been arrested for mentally harassing a junior engineer and hurling casteist slur, officials said. JE Naveen Kumar of the district town planner's office, in a complaint sent to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, alleged that DTP Arvind Dhul, office assistant Amit Malik and retired employee Krishna Chandra pressured him to indulge in corrupt practices. Kumar claimed that he was also assaulted in Narwana.
Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5%
With Himachal Pradesh's positivity rate jumping to 8.5% over the last month, the government has ramped up contact tracing to arrest the virus' spread. There were 41 active cases in the state in the first week of June, however, they now stand at 1,580. On Wednesday, too, the state clocked in 358 fresh infections. Kangra has nine clusters, Mandi has two, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Una and Shimla have one each.
Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit
A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani. Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.
NC calls Amarnath ‘cloudburst’ administrative failure, demands probe
Calling the loss of 16 lives in the Amarnath 'cloudburst' an administrative failure, the National Conference on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter.
