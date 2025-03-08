School bus skids off road, 7 students hurt in Moga

Seven students of the Government Senior Secondary School of Eminence in Moga district suffered minor injuries after their bus overturned on Friday morning, police said, adding that no other vehicle was involved in the accident and the school bus skidded and fell in the fields. Seven students of the Government Senior Secondary School of Eminence in Moga district suffered minor injuries after their bus overturned on the road on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The bus was on the way to the school at Nihal Singh Wala from Rama village in Moga district.

Deputy superintendent of police of Nihal Singh Wala, Anwar Ali said that the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital in the subdivision. All students were discharged after first aid.

“Prima facie it seems the bus was being driven at a high speed. A police team has been directed to get a medical examination done of the driver,” said the DSP.