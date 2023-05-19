SoE evokes poor response: First session of Class 9 begins in only half of schools in Ludhiana

Launched amid much pomp and show, the School of Eminence (SoE) scheme has met with a dull response in the district, as the first session for Class 9 began at only half of the total schools selected under the scheme. The students of selected schools were also taken on a study trip at Guru Nanak Engineering College, Punjab Agricultural University and Central Tool Room at Jamalpur to get the required field exposure. (HT Photo)

The batches of Class 9 students commenced at only nine out of the total 16 schools from May 15 onwards, as the number of students who qualified for the entrance test at these schools was less than 20.

The entrance test for as many as 576 seats at 16 schools in the district was conducted on March 26 in which a total of 3,638 students had appeared. The minimum marks to qualify for admission were set at 50 percent.

The students had appeared for the entrance test at their nearby selected schools, as many as 150 questions from different subjects, including maths, social studies, Hindi, Punjabi and logical reasoning were asked in the entrance test.

The fresh list issued by the education department features only nine schools - GSSS Sekhewal, GSSS Miller Ganj, GSSS Doraha, GSSS Sahnewal, GSSS Dadahaur, GSSS Jagraon, GSSS Mundian Kalan, GSSS Samrala, GSSS Kishori Lal in Khanna.

The students of these schools were also taken on an educational trip recently at Guru Nanak Engineering College, Punjab Agricultural University and Central Tool Room at Jamalpur to get the required field exposure.

A government school principal said, “At my school around 350 students had appeared for the test out of which around 35 had qualified, only 30 took admission.” He said as students live in far-flung areas, their parents cited a lack of transportation facilities, as the reason behind not getting enrolled at the school.

He said there are schools where the number of students who qualified for the test is as high as 100 but as the students live in distant areas they opted out.

He added that among the schools dropped from the list is GSSS Indrapuri where 18 students had qualified. The students from schools which have more than 20 students enrolled here could be shifted to this school, but due to a lack of transportation facilities, it is not possible.

Confirming the development, district education officer (secondary) Harjit Singh said the minimum number of students at the schools has been fixed at 20 by the department while the maximum number of students who can be enrolled is 36.

He said that the session will not start at the schools which have less than 20 students.

Meanwhile, the department is yet to announce the result of the entrance test for students seeking to get admission at the selected schools in Class 11.

Under the scheme, the existing infrastructure at the schools will be upgraded with a special focus on Class 9 to 12. The schools will be provided with teachers to provide education in all four streams to Class 11 and 12.

As per the proposed plan, the schools will have special trainers for several art forms including dance and singing.

The students at such schools will also have the opportunity to learn different foreign languages.