School of Eminence student is Ludhiana topper in talent search exam

A total of 39 students from government schools across the district cleared the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE), with results declared on Tuesday. The examination was conducted in January, and the achievement brought pride to several government schools in the district. A total of 39 students from government schools across the district cleared the talent search exam. (HT File)

Vishweshan, a student of the School of Eminence, Sector 32, emerged as the district topper by securing 134 marks. He missed the state’s top position by just two marks, as the state topper from Amritsar scored 136 marks.

The second position in Ludhiana has been secured by Manjot Kaur of Government High School, Bullepur, who scored 129 marks.

The school recorded an impressive performance, with six students qualifying the examination this year. Last year, 10 students from the same school had cleared the prestigious test.

School head Raj Kumar said the school have consistently produced successful candidates in the scholarship examination. He explained that students studying in Class X from across Punjab appear for the PSTSE every year, and the education department awards scholarships to 500 students statewide. Each successful student receives a scholarship of ₹4,800 from the government.

Raj Kumar credited the achievement to the hard work of students and the dedicated efforts of teachers.

He said the selected students had been preparing for the examination for several years and received continuous support from the school staff. Government High School Chanan Devi, Salem Tabri, also performed well, with five students qualifying the examination. Several other schools made their mark on the merit list, including School of Eminence Mundian Kalan, School of Eminence Sekhewal and Kishori Lal Jethi School of Eminence, Khanna.

PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School Ajitsar Raikot, PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School Samrala (Girls) and PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School Rasulra also featured among the successful schools