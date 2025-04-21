School teacher held for demanding sexual favours from student in J&K’s Doda

A government school teacher was apprehended for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a minor student by threatening to fail her in the internal examination in the Doda district, said officials on Sunday. The action against the teacher was taken following registration of a complaint on April 16, a police officer said. (iStock)

The action against the teacher was taken following registration of a complaint on April 16, a police officer said.

He said the accused sent messages to the student, seeking sexual favours for facilitating her admission in medical stream in a Punjab college and claimed that he had already done so with some other girls as well.

He allegedly threatened the student not to disclose it to anyone, otherwise she would never pass the internal examination, the officer said.

A case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused at the Bhaderwah police station and he was taken into custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Jammu director school education issues order of the teacher’s suspension. “The teacher is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Conduct Rules 1971 and Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service (Classification Control and Appeal) Rule 1956. During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached in the office of chief education officer, Doda,” read the order.