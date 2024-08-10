Schools body’ gives 10-day ultimatum to govt to fulfil demands

At the “Sikshak Mahakrosh” rally in Ambala on Saturday, the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) asked the government to fulfil their pending demands before August 20. HT Image

Owners of several private schools, teachers and their staff members from across the state gathered at the new grain market in Ambala City under the NISA banner to protest against the state government.

The body’s president Kulbhushan Sharma said the government may take it as a request or a threat but after August 20, the NISA will hand over memorandums to all MLAs and MPS and later may also resort to “vote ki chot”.

He said there have been several “failed meetings with the state government over at least 55 of their pending demands” and if the government fails to consider them, they will meet former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to keep forward their proposals.

At the rally, he raised the issue of safety for the private schools and laxity on the part of the officials in providing relief in several state taxes during the pandemic that were approved by the state government, while also hitting out at them over the unresolved issues of admission under 134A.