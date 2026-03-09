Schools, colleges to open in Kashmir from Monday

All the schools, colleges and universities will open in Kashmir valley from Monday, some after a week of closure while others after more than three months of winter vacations. Education minister Sakina Itoo told local news agencies that all the educational institutes, including colleges and universities, in all districts of Kashmir region will reopen on Monday. (PTI)

A week after opening following winter break, the government and private schools from Class 9 to 12 were closed by the government as a precautionary measure on March 2, after protests against the killing of Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei escalated in the valley.

“After taking a review of the ground situation, we have decided to reopen the educational institutions in all districts of Kashmir from Monday,” she said.

All the private and government high and higher secondary schools had opened on February 23 after remaining closed for winter vacations from December 11, while colleges had opened on February 16.

The situation has come to normal in the valley after sporadic protests by people, which started last Sunday, and the subsequent restrictions by the government continued till Friday.

Similarly, the schools teaching primary and middle classes (kindergarten to class 8), which were scheduled to open from March 2, will also open from Monday.

The private schools have also intimated the parents about the opening of schools. “We warmly welcome our students back to school from tomorrow March 9 and look forward to another wonderful term of learning,” a message by one of the schools read.

The government had closed schools from the pre-primary classes from November 26, 2025, while classes 1 to 8 started vacations from December 1.

The colleges in Kashmir valley had resumed classes from February 16 following a 52 days of winter vacations.