Schools in Haryana to open two hours late on Durga Ashtami

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The revised timing of the schools in Haryana will be applicable to both students and teachers, a spokesperson said

The schools in Haryana will open at 10 am, two hours late from the usual time, on Tuesday in view of Durga Ashtami and will function till 2:30 pm, an official spokesperson said.

The schools in Haryana will open at 10 am, two hours late from the usual time, on Tuesday in view of Durga Ashtami and will function till 2:30 pm, an official spokesperson said. (Getty image)
The schools in Haryana will open at 10 am, two hours late from the usual time, on Tuesday in view of Durga Ashtami and will function till 2:30 pm, an official spokesperson said. (Getty image)

The revised timing will be applicable to both students and teachers, the spokesperson said, adding that a letter has been issued by the directorate of school education to all district education officers and district elementary education officers in the state.

