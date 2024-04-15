Schools in Haryana to open two hours late on Durga Ashtami
Apr 16, 2024 06:38 AM IST
The revised timing of the schools in Haryana will be applicable to both students and teachers, a spokesperson said
The schools in Haryana will open at 10 am, two hours late from the usual time, on Tuesday in view of Durga Ashtami and will function till 2:30 pm, an official spokesperson said.
The revised timing will be applicable to both students and teachers, the spokesperson said, adding that a letter has been issued by the directorate of school education to all district education officers and district elementary education officers in the state.
