Schools in Kargil to reopen for Classes 6-8 from Sept 1

The Kargil administration has allowed resumption of offline classes for students of Classes 6 to 8 from September 1.

Kargil district commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve said the order was taken as many representations had been made requesting the resumption of in-person learning and keeping in mind the decline in coronavirus cases.

Physical classes have already been resumed for students in Class 9 and above.

Sukhadeve ordered the concerned head of the institution to ensure that Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the district administration and chief education officer, Kargil are followed.

As per the order, any violation of these orders shall invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

So far, the UT has registered 207 Covid-related deaths: 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.