Scooterist, biker killed in two Mohali accidents

A scooterist and a motorcyclist were killed in separate road accidents in Mohali district in the last 48 hours. A 71-year-old man died after another motorcycle rammed into his two-wheeler near Lehli Chowk in Mohali around 7 pm on Saturday. (iStock)

In the first incident, Ajay Kumar, a food stall vendor, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Kharar, died after his scooter collided with a speeding truck near Cheema Boilers light point.

Ajay’s brother, who was riding behind him, said they were both on their way to Kharar for work, when the truck overtook Ajay’s scooter at high speed, causing him to lose control and ram into the truck.

“My brother fell and suffered head injuries. The truck driver initially stopped, but fled when he saw the crowd,” the brother said. He rushed Ajay to the Phase 6 civil hospital, from where he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Balongi police registered a case under Sections 281, 106 and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the absconding truck driver.

In another accident, a 71-year-old man died after another motorcycle rammed into his two-wheeler near Lehli Chowk around 7 pm on Saturday.

According to his son, who was riding another motorcycle alongside him, a motorcycle, bearing number PB65-AZ-2247, coming from Lalru side, collided with his father’s two-wheeler.

The elderly man fell on the road and sustained critical injuries. He was taken to a private hospital and later referred to GMCH-32, where he died on Sunday. Lalru police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS.

Reversing tractor-trolley crushes pedestrian to death in Kharar

A tractor-trolley crushed a pedestrian to death near Amandeep Eye Hospital in Kharar’s Garden Colony on Saturday.

The victim, Dinesh, 45, a daily wage labourer and a resident of Jagatpura, was on his way to work when the accident occurred around 2 pm.

According to his wife, a tractor-trolley, bearing number PB27-E-0065, ran over Dinesh while reversing. His friend rushed him to the civil hospital in Kharar, from where he was referred to the Phase 6 civil hospital. However, he could not survive.

Kharar City police booked the tractor driver under Sections 281, 125 (B) and 106 (1) of BNS.