Scuffle at Chandigarh Golf Club: Managing committee to meet today to decide on action

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 12, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Dr GS Kochhar, one of the members of the disciplinary committee, said, "We all had a long discussion on the incident which took place on Tuesday

The Chandigarh Golf Club’s six-member disciplinary committee met on Wednesday to investigate the on-field scuffle that took place between two members of the Soaring Eagles and Tee Birds teams a day before but failed to arrive at a conclusion. The matter has been handed over to the club’s managing committee, headed by Dr Satbir Singh, which will be meeting on Thursday.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, a scuffle broke out between Soaring Eagles and Tee Birds teams and two persons were penalised by the club-appointed tournament committee. (HT Photo)
Dr GS Kochhar, one of the members of the disciplinary committee, said, “We all had a long discussion on the incident which took place on Tuesday. The committee has decided to refer the matter to the club managing committee for the final decision. The managing committee will hold a meeting tomorrow.”

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, a scuffle broke out between Soaring Eagles and Tee Birds teams and two persons were penalised by the club-appointed tournament committee.

While one player was banned from competing in the league, the other was barred from the golf course for the duration of the league, with the exception of his own games.

Shantanu Puri from the Eagles was playing a match while Saurabh Singh Mangat, the captain of the Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators team, was in the audience.

