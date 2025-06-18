Search Search
Scuffle between guard, priest over attire at Chintpurni temple

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 18, 2025 07:02 AM IST

As per the temple management, the incident is believed to have occurred on Monday after the priest was wearing ‘kurta-pyjamas’ and the security guard asked him to come wearing a ‘dhoti’. According to temple traditions, the pujaris wear ‘dhoti-kurta’ while providing darshan to the devotees, they said.

A video of a scuffle between a priest and a security guard over dress at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district surfaced on social media on Tuesday, following which temple authorities said they are investigating the incident.

A video of a scuffle between a priest and a security guard over dress at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district surfaced on social media on Tuesday, following which temple authorities said they are investigating the incident. (HT File)
As per the temple management, the incident is believed to have occurred on Monday after the priest was wearing ‘kurta-pyjamas’ and the security guard asked him to come wearing a ‘dhoti’. According to temple traditions, the pujaris wear ‘dhoti-kurta’ while providing darshan to the devotees, they said. The duo apparently had a verbal duel and a scuffle ensued as the security guard lost his temper.

As the video surfaced on social media, devotees expressed outrage over the incident.

When contacted, temple officer Ajay Mandiyal said that strict action would be taken in the matter. The security guard has been removed from the sanctum sanctorum.

