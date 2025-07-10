SD College remains top choice of students for BCom, BBA

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, has emerged as the most sought-after UT college this year as well as per the cut-off percentiles released for the centralised courses for which admissions are being conducted by the UT directorate of higher education. Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, has emerged as the most sought-after UT college this year as well as per the cut-off percentiles released for the centralised courses for which admissions are being conducted by the UT directorate of higher education. ((Getty)/ Representational image)

As per the first cut-off list released on Wednesday, for the outside UT pool, cut-off was 105.2% for BCom and 97% for BBA at GGDSD College, which was highest among all colleges. For BCA, the highest cut-off is 97.4% at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. Last year, GGDSD College had the highest cutoffs for all three centralised courses.

The merit list is calculated based on the percentage scored by students in their class 12 board exams. However weightages are given for participation in extracurricular activities as per Panjab University rules. In this, up to 3% weightage each can be claimed for participation in NCC, NSS, youth and heritage festivals and for youth training camps. Due to this, the percentage scored by some candidates in the merit list can even exceed 100%.

For city colleges, only 15% of the seats are available for those to the outside UT pool. Those who passed class 12 from a city-based school as regular students qualify for the UT quota which is 85% of the seats in the city’s colleges. Due to this, cut-offs for UT pool students are lower.

For the UT pool also a similar trend was there. GGDSD College has the highest cutoff for BCom at 99.1% and BBA at 90.6%. For BCA, the highest cut-off is 86.5% at PGGC Sector 11.

The centralised counselling will now start from July 11 onwards. A second counselling will also be conducted from July 17 onwards. Admission to all centralised courses in all city colleges during the 1st and 2nd Online Centralised Admission Schedule will be done online through the DHE website www.dhe.chd.gov.in. There will be no physical counselling.

This centralised counselling is for these three courses in 12 colleges in total. This includes six government colleges, including the Post Graduate Government College (PGGC) Sectors 11 and 46, Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG) Sectors 11 and 42, Government College of Commerce and Business Administration Sector 50 and Regional Institute Of Cooperative Management Chandigarh Sector 32. The six private aided colleges include GGDSD College, Sector 32, DAV College Sector 10, Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, MCM DAV College for women Sector 36, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College Sector 26 and Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26.