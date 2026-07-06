Sumona Chakravarti (38) undergoes surgery for endometriosis: ‘I have 3 visible scars on my abdomen’

She added, “I have spent the last two months healing- physically and mentally. And today I can honestly say that I am well. In fact, very well. My doctor @anhsumalaakulkarni and her team are nothing less than angels to me. For fixing me, for taking care of me, and understanding what I was going through when nobody else really could. I will forever be grateful.”

Taking to Instagram, Sumana shared a series of notes to update fans about her health. She said, “Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months. On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it.”

TV actor Sumona Chakravarti has been away from social media for a couple of months. The actor made a post on Instagram after a long time to address why. She shared that in May, she underwent surgery to excise endometriosis . Sharing a long note to talk about her health, and how she sees her social media as a platform, Sumona admitted that she took two months to heal- both physically and mentally.

Next, Sumona said that she wants to change the way she uses and interacts with social media. She wants to create a space to talk about health - physical and mental - perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness, travel, books, plants, food, pets, choosing to be single, or being a DINK (double income, no kids) couple.

Talking about her health, she added, “Post surgery, I now have three visible scars on my abdomen. Do I know they will fade with time? YES. Do they still bother me when I see them? Also YES. But then I remind myself that scars and memories are proof of a life lived. At 38, I'm realising that growing older isn't something to fear. It's a privilege. If age brings a little more wisdom, a little more perspective, a little more gratitude, and a few scars along the way. I'll take every single one of them.”

What is Endometriosis? Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disorder in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus at abnormal sites in the body. These lesions react to the hormone, oestrogen and in line with the menstrual cycle, lead to repeated cycles of inflammation and fibrosis.

Endometriosis is underdiagnosed, and the chances of misdiagnosis are high, especially when its signs and symptoms overlap with those of other conditions affecting different parts of the body. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Madhuri Vidyashankar P, consultant gynaecologist, hysteroscopic & laparoscopic surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, who raised an alarm that endometriosis is ‘a full-body disease.’ Dr Vidyashankar clarified that while endometriosis is common in the ovarian pelvic region, and around the fallopian tubes, when they go beyond, they are called extra-pelvic endometriosis.