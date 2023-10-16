SDE held for ‘assaulting’ petrol pump employee

: Mauli Jagran police on Saturday arrested a 40-years-old sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of Haryana urban local body department, Yamunanagar, for allegedly assaulting a manager at CITCO petrol pump, Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh. The accused was identified as Deepak Sukheja. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Deepak Sukheja.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday/Saturday.

Victim Rajesh Kumar, the night manager at the petrol pump told police that the accused in his vehicle with registration number HR81-B-0018 arrived at the petrol pump for refuelling.

Kumar added that the Sukheja exhibited signs of intoxication and engaged in a confrontation with the petrol pump staff following an argument pertaining to ignoring his turn for the fuel.

“The situation escalated as Deepak Sukheja, allegedly under the influence of alcohol brandished a revolver and inflicted head injuries upon Kumar following which the police was informed and the accused was nabbed at the spot”, inspector Satnam Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mauli Jagran said.

Police said that when checked, it was found that the accused didn’t have the licence to carry the weapon in Chandigarh.

“Though it was a licensed weapon but he wasn’t authorised to carry the weapon in Chandigarh and moreover he brandished it and thus was also booked under Arms Act”, Abhinandan, sub-divisional police officer, northeast, Chandigarh said.

Police seized the weapon, and the accused was taken into custody.

The accused was booked under Sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of Arms Act at Mauli Jagran police station.

He was produced before a local court and was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

