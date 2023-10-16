News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SDE held for ‘assaulting’ petrol pump employee

SDE held for ‘assaulting’ petrol pump employee

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Victim Rajesh Kumar, the night manager at the petrol pump told police that the accused in his vehicle with registration number HR 81 B 0018 arrived at the petrol pump for refuelling

: Mauli Jagran police on Saturday arrested a 40-years-old sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of Haryana urban local body department, Yamunanagar, for allegedly assaulting a manager at CITCO petrol pump, Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh.

The accused was identified as Deepak Sukheja. (iStock)
The accused was identified as Deepak Sukheja. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Deepak Sukheja.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday/Saturday.

Victim Rajesh Kumar, the night manager at the petrol pump told police that the accused in his vehicle with registration number HR81-B-0018 arrived at the petrol pump for refuelling.

Kumar added that the Sukheja exhibited signs of intoxication and engaged in a confrontation with the petrol pump staff following an argument pertaining to ignoring his turn for the fuel.

“The situation escalated as Deepak Sukheja, allegedly under the influence of alcohol brandished a revolver and inflicted head injuries upon Kumar following which the police was informed and the accused was nabbed at the spot”, inspector Satnam Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mauli Jagran said.

Police said that when checked, it was found that the accused didn’t have the licence to carry the weapon in Chandigarh.

“Though it was a licensed weapon but he wasn’t authorised to carry the weapon in Chandigarh and moreover he brandished it and thus was also booked under Arms Act”, Abhinandan, sub-divisional police officer, northeast, Chandigarh said.

Police seized the weapon, and the accused was taken into custody.

The accused was booked under Sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of Arms Act at Mauli Jagran police station.

He was produced before a local court and was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out