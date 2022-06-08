Search operation launched after Pakistani drone spotted near Rajoke BoP
A joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and the Punjab Police when a Pakistani drone was sighted entering the Indian territory near the border outpost (BoP) Rajoke under the Bhikhiwind sub-division during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
BSF sources said the incident took place at 12:30 am when a buzzing sound of a flying object was noticed by the jawans on duty. The jawans of the 103 Batallion of the BSF also fired nine rounds, besides launching illumination bombs in the sky. The drone reportedly continued to roam inside the Indian territory for at least two minutes.
On Tuesday morning, a heavy police force and BSF jawans searched the area where the drone was sighted, but nothing suspicious was found. The Rajoke BoP is considered a sensitive area. Anti-national elements from across the border have been making back-to-back attempts to sneak in arms, ammunition and drugs into the Indian territory through the sensitive point by using drones and other smuggling methods.
On May 9, The BSF jawans shot down a drone carrying 10 kg of heroin from Pakistan, in the Amritsar sector. On March 7, A Pakistani drone carrying over 4 kg of heroin was shot down by the personnel of the BSF in the Ferozepur sector.
On December 18, 2021, a drone weighing around 23 kg, which could carry a payload of around 10 kg, was shot down by the BSF in Ferozepur.
