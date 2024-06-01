 Search ops launched after gun duel with terrorists in Poonch - Hindustan Times
Search ops launched after gun duel with terrorists in Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 01, 2024 07:56 AM IST

On May 4, terrorists had ambushed a convoy of IAF in Sanai Top area of Poonch district and had killed a soldier Vikky Pahade besides injuring four others. The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a propaganda outfit of Pak based terror outfits had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Following a brief exchange of fire with a group of terrorists during the wee hours of Friday, security forces have launched a massive search operation in Bafliaz area of Poonch district, said officials.

The exchange of fire stopped after some time and the terrorists fled from the spot under the cover of darkness, he said. (HT File)
“A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces around 3.30 am on Friday in Marha Bafliaz area of Poonch district,” said a police officer.

“Around 2300 hrs (11 pm) on Thursday, security forces had received a specific input about the movement of terrorists. Consequently, a search operation was launched by special operations group from Behramgala, Surankote and 9 Para in the Marha area, near Dhera Ki Gali. At around 3.30 am, during searches, terrorists fired upon the security forces and the latter also retaliated,” he added.

The exchange of fire stopped after some time and the terrorists fled from the spot under the cover of darkness, he said.

On May 4, terrorists had ambushed a convoy of IAF in Sanai Top area of Poonch district and had killed a soldier Vikky Pahade besides injuring four others.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a propaganda outfit of Pak based terror outfits had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

