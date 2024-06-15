Searches continue across Jammu, Bhaderwah-Pathankot road opened for traffic

Following four back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu region in as many days, security forces on Friday continued with their search operations in Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur district, officials said. Security forces carrying out searches in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

Doda district SSP Javid Iqbal said, “Following inputs of suspected movement in the Parmaz area of Doda, we launched a search operation today, but nothing was found.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He informed that parallel searches were also on at the two places at Kota Top and Chattargala, adding, “The search operations will prolong in Kota Top and Chattargala as vast hilly and undulating terrains have to be scanned.”

The army on Friday pressed into service its drones and sniffer dogs to scan the hills in Parmaz, Kota Top and Chattargala to trackdown the terrorists.

“Some empties recovered from Kota Top where a head constable Fareed Ahmed was injured on Wednesday evening and those found from Pouni area of Reasi where a bus of pilgrims was attacked on June 9 are of M4 rifle. It clearly indicates that terrorists are carrying similar weapons,” a police officer, who declined to be named, said.

At Chattergala, the terrorists had lobbed a grenade inside a security picket that left five soldiers and a SPO injured, he informed. He also informed that a compass and a towel were recovered from the site of the encounter at Kota Top.

Meanwhile, the administration on Friday opened Bhaderwah-Pathankot road for traffic. It was closed following terror attacks on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at a joint security picket at Chattargala, which had left five soldiers and a special police officer injured.

The administration also opened tourist resorts of Padri, Jai Valley and Chattargala for the tourists.

The movement of tourists to these places was restricted following the Tuesday-Wednesday attack at Chattergala.

Bhaderwah, known for its cool climes and snow capped peaks, is a tourist destination.

In Kathua’s Saida Sukhal village, the security forces continued their searches looking out for two suspected terrorists.

Two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter that erupted on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday.

Army, police and CRPF carried out a joint operation in and around the village.

Searches were also launched in Dudu and Basantgarh areas of Udhampur district.

In Reasi district, where armed terrorists had opened indiscriminate fire on a bus at Teryath killing nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others on Sunday, the police continue to work on some leads.

The Reasi police have detained over 50 individuals for questioning.

The detentions were made following an intensive investigation led by the police at the Kanda area police station, Pouni.

“Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may have been potentially involved in orchestrating the attack,” said Reasi SSP, Mohita Sharma.