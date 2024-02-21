Season’s 2nd snowfall in Srinagar, air traffic hit

Jammu and Kashmir’s plains, including summer capital Srinagar, recorded snowfall on Tuesday, disrupting life and affecting air traffic at Srinagar International Airport. This was the season’s second snowfall at the summer capital Srinagar. A man stands amid snow-covered boats on the Dal lake in Srinagar on Tuesday (AFP)

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day.

After two days of incessant rains in the plains and snowfall in the mountainous areas, the plains of the Himalayan Kashmir valley received widespread light to moderate snowfall.

Valley’s southern areas of Anantnag and Kulgam, north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Pattan, and mountains of Kupwara and Bandipora added another layer of white.

Several flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport scheduled in the afternoon because of snow accumulation.

“The flights were operational till noon, but as the snowfall intensified, all scheduled flights were cancelled. The snow clearance operations are underway,” said airport director Javed Anjum.

Kashmir University postponed examinations scheduled for Wednesday because of inclement weather conditions. Assistant controller of examination said in a notice that fresh dates would be issued soon.

The authorities have pushed men and machinery into service for dewatering many areas of Srinagar which were inundated as rains caused waterlogging.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) was blocked for the second day due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at Dalwas, Peerha Tunnel, Mehad-Cafeteria, Jaiswal bridge, Trishul Morh, Seri, T2, Monkey Morh, Mom Passi, Gangroo, Hingni Marog, Kishtwari Pather and Shalghari Rampari.

“It is raining heavily across NH-44 and snowing between Ramsoo and Banihal. People are advised to avoid journeys on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is clear,” a traffic official said in a statement.

There has been no traffic movement on Mughal road, which connects south Kashmir with Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch, and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, which connects Kashmir with Ladakh since the roads were closed on Sunday.

India Meteorological Department’s J&K centre director Mukhtar Ahmad said, “The current spell is likely to continue till evening at many places and gradually improve thereafter.”

In an update, the MeT centre said that there is possibility of intermittent light rain and snow at few places till Wednesday afternoon as well after which there will be no significant weather activity till 27th February.

A fresh Western Disturbance – moisture laden winds from Mediterranean – was likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from Feb 27.