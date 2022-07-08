Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case

Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor’s house in Sector 12, Panchkula.

The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one Akash, 21, a resident of Khadak Mangoli, was nabbed.

The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh, told police that the thieves entered his house from the roof on July 3 and stole the cash and jewellery worth ₹35 lakh.

The FIR was lodged under Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

He said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.