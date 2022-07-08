Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case
Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case

Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of 1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor's house in Sector 12, Panchkula
The suspects also admitted to committing two other thefts in Panchkula. (Representative image)
The suspects also admitted to committing two other thefts in Panchkula. (Representative image)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula 

 Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of 1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor’s house in Sector 12, Panchkula. 

The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one Akash, 21, a resident of Khadak Mangoli, was nabbed. 

The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh, told police that the thieves entered his house from the roof on July 3 and stole the cash and jewellery worth 35 lakh.

The FIR was lodged under Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

He said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.

  • Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra talking to patients at Dera Bassi civil hospital during an inspection. (HT Photo)

    Punjab health minister inspects Dera Bassi civil hospital

    Newly-appointed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra conducted a surprise visit at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, late on Wednesday evening. Local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa also accompanied him. He also apprised him of the shortage of doctors. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS Youth's phone snatched Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man in Sector 25 on Wednesday. Two caught with drugs Two men were arrested for drug peddling in separate incidents on Wednesday.

  • Sandeep Kaur also received the title of strongwoman at the North India Powerlifting Championship. (HT)

    North India Powerlifting Championship: CGC’s Sandeep Kaur wins gold medal 

    Sandeep Kaur, who works as a gym instructor with Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, has won the gold medal in the 67-Kg category of the Federation Cup – North India Powerlifting Championship organised in Kapurthala by Punjab Powerlifting Association. Competing in the squat (145 kg), bench Press (62.5 kg) and deadlift (150 kg) categories, the Moga native lifted a total weight of 357.5 kg, emerging as the winner.

  • Fourth seed Aniruddh upset second seed Yagna Pradip Patel in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and third seed Bhicky beat Svarmanyu Singh in straight sets in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament. (Representative image)

    Tennis tournament: Aniruddh, Bhicky to face off in finals

    Aniruddh Sangra and Bhicky Sagolshem on Thursday advanced to the boys' under-18 singles final during the ongoing AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Fourth seed Aniruddh upset second seed Yagna Pradip Patel in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and third seed Bhicky beat Svarmanyu Singh in straight sets in the semi-finals. Vanya Arora defeated second seed Radha Sadhra 6-3, 5-2 (conceded) in straight sets.

  • Chief guest Ajeet Bajaj (centre) being presented a memento by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal at the institute’s 59th Foundation Day celebrations in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh: PGIMER celebrates 59th Foundation Day

    The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research celebrated its 59th Foundation Day on Thursday. Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj were the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. Ajeet and Deeya were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. Ajeet completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with Deeya.

  • PU senate in its meeting on July 5 approved the proposed fee hike of 7.5% in partially self-financed courses and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 in traditional courses for the 2022-23 session. (HT File)

    Fee hike: PU student bodies to hold protest outside V-C’s office on July 11

    Various student bodies will hold a protest outside the vice-chancellor's office on Monday against the senate's approval of the proposed fee hike for 2022-23 session in its last meeting held on Tuesday. Student bodies including Ambedkar Student Association, National Students Union of India, Students For Society, Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Students Organisation of India issued a joint statement on Thursday stating that they outrightly reject the varsity's move to hike fees.

