Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case
Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor’s house in Sector 12, Panchkula.
The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one Akash, 21, a resident of Khadak Mangoli, was nabbed.
The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh, told police that the thieves entered his house from the roof on July 3 and stole the cash and jewellery worth ₹35 lakh.
The FIR was lodged under Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.
He said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.
-
Punjab health minister inspects Dera Bassi civil hospital
Newly-appointed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra conducted a surprise visit at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, late on Wednesday evening. Local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa also accompanied him. He also apprised him of the shortage of doctors. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS Youth's phone snatched Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man in Sector 25 on Wednesday. Two caught with drugs Two men were arrested for drug peddling in separate incidents on Wednesday.
-
North India Powerlifting Championship: CGC’s Sandeep Kaur wins gold medal
Sandeep Kaur, who works as a gym instructor with Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, has won the gold medal in the 67-Kg category of the Federation Cup – North India Powerlifting Championship organised in Kapurthala by Punjab Powerlifting Association. Competing in the squat (145 kg), bench Press (62.5 kg) and deadlift (150 kg) categories, the Moga native lifted a total weight of 357.5 kg, emerging as the winner.
-
Tennis tournament: Aniruddh, Bhicky to face off in finals
Aniruddh Sangra and Bhicky Sagolshem on Thursday advanced to the boys' under-18 singles final during the ongoing AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Fourth seed Aniruddh upset second seed Yagna Pradip Patel in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and third seed Bhicky beat Svarmanyu Singh in straight sets in the semi-finals. Vanya Arora defeated second seed Radha Sadhra 6-3, 5-2 (conceded) in straight sets.
-
Chandigarh: PGIMER celebrates 59th Foundation Day
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research celebrated its 59th Foundation Day on Thursday. Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj were the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. Ajeet and Deeya were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. Ajeet completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with Deeya.
-
Fee hike: PU student bodies to hold protest outside V-C’s office on July 11
Various student bodies will hold a protest outside the vice-chancellor's office on Monday against the senate's approval of the proposed fee hike for 2022-23 session in its last meeting held on Tuesday. Student bodies including Ambedkar Student Association, National Students Union of India, Students For Society, Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Students Organisation of India issued a joint statement on Thursday stating that they outrightly reject the varsity's move to hike fees.
