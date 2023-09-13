Second encounter in two days: Robber arrested in Amritsar

A 25-year-old man, who has been facing two cases of armed robberies, was arrested after an encounter on the Batala road in Amritsar on Tuesday. SP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the arrested accused was wanted in two high-profile armed robbery incidents, including looting of cash at gunpoint from a fuel station.

The arrested man has been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Fauji, of Nangal village in Amritsar. According to police, Fauji was injured in retaliatory fire before being nabbed. This is the second encounter in the past two days in Amritsar-rural district.

Earlier, on Monday, two members of Happy Jatt gang were arrested after an encounter with the Amritsar-rural police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said the Mehta station house officer (SHO) along with his team had laid a special naka on the Batala road in search of miscreants. “One person, who came on a motorcycle, was asked by the police team to stop for checking. But, the rider opened fire at the police and tried to flee. In retaliation, the police team also opened fire and the accused got injured. He was held and taken to a hospital for treatment,” said the SSP.

SP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the arrested accused was wanted in two high-profile armed robbery incidents, including looting of cash at gunpoint from a fuel station.

Sahota said a country-made pistol of .32 bore, an empty round and two live rounds and a motorcycle were also recovered. He said their further investigation to ascertain the links of the accused are on.

A fresh case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (assault to deter public servant) and 186 (obstructing public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and various sections of the Arms Act, has been registered against the arrested accused.

