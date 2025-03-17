Second missing person’s body recovered in J&K’s Kulgam

The body of another youth, who was among the three who had disappeared last month in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was recovered from a Nallah in the district on Sunday, said police. Last month, Bajad brothers along with a third youth Mukhtar Ahmad went missing from Qazigund. (iStock)

One body was recovered from the district on Thursday, officials added.

Police said that the body of Mohammad Showkat Bajad, a resident of Rajouri who was currently living at Qazigund, was traced from Vaishaw Nallah at Mah in Kulgam. His brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad’s body was also recovered from the same area on Thursday from the water body.

“The family has arrived and we are in the process of handing over the body,” said a police official in Kulgam. “The investigations into their deaths are ongoing,” he added.

Last month, Bajad brothers along with a third youth Mukhtar Ahmad went missing from Qazigund. For the past one month, their relatives have been searching for them and had even lodged a missing report in the local police station.

All three hailed from Rajouri and were working as labourers at Qazigund. Locals said on February 13, the trio left for Ashumji Kulgam to attend some function at relatives house, however, they went missing before reaching relatives house, their phones were switched off since then.