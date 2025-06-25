Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Secret understanding between AAP, BJP in Ludhiana West bypoll: Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 25, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that the two parties had come together as both feared the Congress in both Punjab and Gujarat.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday alleged that there was a secret understanding between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Ludhiana West bypoll.

He claimed that the two parties had come together as both feared the Congress in both Punjab and Gujarat.

The PCC president in a statement dismissed the speculations about any factionalism in the party, which was being attributed as the cause of party’s loss in the Ludhiana West assembly byelection.

“Congress did not lose due to any infighting, Congress lost because the AAP and the BJP got together against us”, he said.

“The close friendly bonds between a senior BJP leader from Punjab and a senior AAP leader are too well known”, he remarked without mentioning any names.

On the speculations about infighting in the Congress, he asserted, “Let me reaffirm and reiterate that Congress remains united and together. Mere difference of opinion does not mean we are divided”.

