Sectarian politics will be rejected: CM Mann

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday said people had made up their mind to vote for development, not for sectarian politics. During a roadshow with Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Hoshiarpur candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal in Tanda (Hoshiarpur), CM Mann alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had looted the people, but AAP worked for welfare of the public. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in Tanda in favour of AAP candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal. (HT photo)

“We are not here to make money but to serve people. SAD leaders diverted the flow of rivers to their own fields, forgetting the farmers but we are making canal water available to every farmer,” he said while seeking support for Chabbewal.

Claiming that AAP would make a clean sweep in the elections, he vowed to work with double force and make Punjab more prosperous. “I could have made any amount of money, but standing by the masses gives a unique feeling,” he said.

Mann promised that sugarcane growers would soon get their outstanding payment from sugar mills, claiming that sugarcane purchase price was the highest in Punjab. “The promise to give ₹1,000 per month to women will be fulfilled soon,” he added.

In Kartarpur too the CM held a roadshow while campaigning for party’s Jalandhar candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu. “The AAP government did more in two years than what it had promised during the assembly elections in 2022,” he said.

He cornered SAD president Sukhbir Badal and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh for setting up “luxurious” properties — Sukh Vilas and Siswan farm — in the Shivalik foothills. “They ruled Punjab for 25 years but didn’t value the trust and responsibilities given to them. Now, they are not even in opposition,” Mann said.