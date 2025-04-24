Sector 54 murder cracked: Dispute over 1,400 led to man’s murder, say Chandigarh Police

Days after a man was found murdered in the forest area behind the government school in Sector 54, police have arrested the accused. The arrested has been identified as Rohit, alias Rocky, a 20-year-old from Ambala (iStock)

The victim, Sandeep, of Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a daily wager and was living in Ambala, was killed allegedly over a dispute involving ₹1,400 — a wage amount owed to the duo for catering work at a Chandigarh Club, said police. Both men were known to be alcohol addicts and frequently lived around the railway station, the police added.

Sandeep’s body was discovered on April 15 morning by a police patrolling team. He had sustained severe head injuries, inflicted with a heavy stone found at the crime scene.

According to police, Rohit and Sandeep were last seen together in CCTV footage entering the forest area. Rohit was later seen leaving alone, and was seen asking three people for directions and allegedly confessed to having “killed someone”.

Investigations revealed that the duo was drunk when they had an altercation over their wages, following which Rohit attacked Sandeep. After committing the murder, Rohit changed into the victim’s clothes as his own were torn during the scuffle.