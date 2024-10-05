Sector-32 firing case cracked: Hardcore criminals shot at duo for refusing money for drugs, say Chandigarh Police

Three days after two men suffered gunshot injuries after shots were fired at a taxi stand in Sector 32 on Tuesday, Chandigarh Police cracked the case with the arrest of two hardcore criminals. Both criminals are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them, said Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Identified as Dheeraj Sharma, alias Sunny, 31, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Kali, 29, the duo opened fire at the victims after being refused money for drugs, said investigators from the District Crime Cell that apprehended the accused on Friday.

Both criminals are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them, they said.

On Tuesday night, Rajesh, a taxi driver from Nayagaon, Mohali, along with his colleagues, was approached by Dheeraj and Sukhwinder at Gosal Taxi Stand, Sector 32.

Rajesh alleged that Dheeraj demanded money from him to buy drugs and got agitated when turned down.

Enraged, Dheeraj ordered Sukhwinder to open fire. In the ensuing violence, Sukhwinder fired multiple shots, injuring him and his colleague Honey Bhardwaj, alleged Rajesh.

He sustained a bullet wound on his hand, while Honey was shot in the neck. Both victims remain hospitalised for their injuries. After the incident, the accused fled the scene, prompting the Chandigarh Police to launch a manhunt.

Accused named in multiple criminal cases

As per police, both Dheeraj and Sukhwinder were regular drug users, particularly heroin, and committed crimes to fund their addiction. Their history of violence and involvement in criminal activities across Chandigarh and nearby areas made them a significant threat to public safety, they added.

A resident of Dadumajra, Dheeraj, is involved in five criminal cases, including attempt to murder, assault and multiple drug-related offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. One country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him.

Sukhwinder, who is also a resident of Dadumajra, is involved in two criminal cases, including a narcotics offence under the NDPS Act. One pistol and three live cartridges were found in his possession.

Further investigation is underway to determine the extent of their involvement in other crimes in the region. Both accused will be produced before court on Saturday.