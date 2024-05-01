 Sector-5 firing case: NIA granted two days to question accused - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Sector-5 firing case: NIA granted two days to question accused

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 01, 2024 08:24 AM IST

On January 19, operatives of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar had allegedly fired at a businesssman’s residence in Sector 5

A special NIA court has granted the probe agency two days to question one of the accused in the Sector-5 firing case to unearth the larger conspiracy.

A total of eight accused have been arrested in the case so far. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On January 19, operatives of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar had allegedly fired at a businesssman’s residence in Sector 5. Later that day, he had received a WhatsApp call from an international number to pay 2 crore as protection money to Brar.

A total of eight accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The NIA had sought four-day custody of one of the accused, Shubham Kumar Giri,alias Pandit, as he had not been examined so far.

The prosecutor argued, “He was part of the conspiracy hatched in the instant case and has played a vital role in the crime. His custodial interrogation is sought to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched by the accused in this case.”

It was also claimed that the accused could not be interrogated along with the other accused, as he was sent to protective custody in Observation Home.

On this, the court granted the accused’s two-day custody to NIA. Now, he will be produced before the court on May 2.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sector-5 firing case: NIA granted two days to question accused
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
