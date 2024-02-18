Security beefed up in Jammu ahead of PM’s February 20 visit

Ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s planned public rally at MA Stadium in the city on February 20, security forces have been put on high alert across the region, said officials. A worker arranging hoardings and posters ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Jammu visit. (PTI)

During his visit, the PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of ₹3,161 crore projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Border Security Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted an anti-tunneling drive in Ramgarh sector of Samba district along the Indo-Pak international border.

However, a senior BSF officer described the anti-tunneling drive as routine and maintained it had nothing to do with the PM’s visit. “For the PM’s visit, there is a high security alert by all the security forces like army, police, CRPF and BSF. The anti-tunneling drive is a routine for us,” he said.

Pakistani terrorists, in the past, had successfully infiltrated into Jammu from such trans-border tunnels and carried out terror attacks in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had recently announced a ₹5-lakh cash reward for those who help detect such trans-border tunnels.

“While army and BSF have been put on high alert along the LoC and IB, border police posts along the international border have been maintaining a tight vigil. Police patrols have also been activated on the Jammu- Pathankot national highway,” said a senior police official.

On February 14 around 5.50 pm, Pakistani Rangers had resorted to unprovoked firing on a BSF post at Makwal in RS Pura sector of Jammu district, prompting the BSF to respond in equal measure.

On Friday, the Army had opened fire on Pakistani drones at three places along the Line of Control in Poonch district forcing them to retreat into Pakistani territory.

It may be recalled here that PM Modi last addressed a public rally at Samba’s Palli village on April 24, 2022. Two Jaish terrorists and a CISF officer had been killed and 10 others injured in a pre-dawn attack near Sunjuwan military station just two days prior on April 22,.

The attack site at Jalalabad in Sunjuwan was barely 17 kms away from Palli.

And, on April 24, 2022 morning, a blast took place at Laliana, barely 8 kms away from PM’s rally venue at Palli.

Political pundits feel that with the Jammu rally, the Prime Minister is all set to kickoff BJP’s poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Officials informed that apart from distributing job letters to youth, the PM is likely to inaugurate a train between Jammu’s Banihal and Kashmir’s Baramulla, a distance of around 48.5 km.

Among the projects to be virtually inaugurated are AIIMS in Vijaypur town, highest railway bridge in Reasi district, Devika river rejuvenation project, Shahpur Kandi project and IIM Jammu. He will also lay the foundation for 124 new projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

These include nine industrial estates, 62 road projects and 42 bridges, and 2,816 flats for Kashmiri migrants.