Security forces scan J&K for mortar shells, citizens advised caution

Two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to cease hostilities along the border, security forces on Monday scanned Jammu and Kashmir for safely defusing mortar shells and projectiles that rained from across the border during the conflict from May 7 to 10 that claimed 25 lives, including seven security personnel. Army personnel sanitise the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Anantnag district on Monday. Sanitisation exercises have been undertaken across the Jammu and Kashmir to ensure no explosives are left behind after days of cross-border shelling by Pakistan. (PTI Photo)

Security forces asked citizens to stay away from live shells and projectiles, particularly in the worst-hit Poonch district. In an appeal, the police said: “It has come to our notice that unexploded shells are present in various parts of Poonch district. For your safety and the safety of your loved ones, Poonch Police urges all citizens not to touch or approach any unexploded shell or suspicious object under any circumstances. Maintain a safe distance and immediately vacate the area if such an object is found. Inform the nearest police station or call PCR Poonch immediately on spotting any such object.”

The police urged parents to educate their children about the dangers of unknown metal objects and instruct them not to pick or play with them. “Avoid taking photographs or videos near unexploded shells; your safety comes first. Do not attempt to move, cover, or fiddle with the object in any way.”

The police asked people if they suspect a shell in a field or forested area, they should avoid entering until it was cleared by the authorities. “Unexploded shells are lethal. Your caution can prevent a tragedy,” it read.

The Poonch police issued PCR number 90862 53188 to immediately report about live shells or projectiles.

The police defused five mortar shells in Samba, including one near the deputy commissioner’s office, on Sunday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) asked citizens in Arnia, RS Pura, Akhnoor, Sunderbani and Naushera sectors to inform them in case they find live bombs in their areas.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is being sanitised by the army to clear it of any explosives.

Officials informed that similar sanitisation drives were also being undertaken at Udhampur, which has the Northern Command headquarters, and Nagrota, the headquarters of White Knight Corps.

Meanwhile, Jammu airport has made all requisite arrangements to receive civilian flights. Airport director Sanjeev Kumar Garg said: “The airport and air traffic controller (ATC) under the IAF are fully prepared and we have conveyed our preparedness to the airlines.”

The situation along the border remained peaceful overnight. “No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.