Security in Punjab jails: Sensitive prisons getting V-kavach jammers, HC informed

ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2025 09:20 AM IST

In addition, V-kavach jammers have been installed in Central Jail, Bathinda and are being installed in 10 more ‘sensitive’ jails.

During the resumed hearing of the matter regarding stepping up of security in jails in Punjab and restricting mobile phone usage, the Punjab government submitted before the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday that AI based CCTV surveillance facility has been installed in eight jails in the state while work is in progress at an advanced stage in six other jails and it is likely to be completed by May 2, 2025.

Security in Punjab jails: Sensitive prisons getting V-kavach jammers, HC informed

The state counsel requested for time to file a detailed affidavit.

The HC directed, “the affidavit shall state the number of prisoners calling system machines installed in the jails of the state, jail wise. It shall also be stated in the affidavit as to whether there has been any reduction in the unauthorised use of the mobile phones by the inmates and the number of mobile phones which have been recovered over the last three months from various jails in the state of Punjab shall also be set out, said a division bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda.”

Prabodh Kumar, Special DGP (Retd.)-head of the SIT submitted that the investigation is in progress in terms of the order passed by the court. He also submitted that the status report shall be filed by the next date of hearing which is March 19, 2025.

