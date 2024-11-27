Menu Explore
Seeking recruitment letters, ETT teachers barge into DPI building in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 27, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Protesters ended the protest around 8 pm after their five representatives met education minister Harjot Singh Bains in his office in Chandigarh.

Unemployed elementary teacher training (ETT) teachers on Tuesday entered director public instructions (DPI) office inside the Punjab School Education Board building in Phase-8, over their long-standing demand to recruit them.

Unemployed elementary teacher training (ETT) teachers on Tuesday entered director public instructions (DPI) office inside the Punjab School Education Board building in Phase-8, over their long-standing demand to recruit them.
Unemployed elementary teacher training (ETT) teachers on Tuesday entered director public instructions (DPI) office inside the Punjab School Education Board building in Phase-8, over their long-standing demand to recruit them. (HT File)

Over 50 protesters staged a sit-in inside the DPI building for five hours.

Protesters ended the protest around 8 pm after their five representatives met education minister Harjot Singh Bains in his office in Chandigarh.

After the teachers refused to budge from the DPI office, Mohali police helped fix a meeting with the minister.

“Protesters were satisfied after meeting the minister who assured them of resolving their issue soon and they eventually ended their protest around 8 pm,” a police officer said.

Heavy police force was deployed at the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

Despite the scrutiny being completed, 2,364 teachers are awaiting recruitment letters. Protesters on Monday also held a protest march from Gurudwara Amb Sahib in Phase-8 till the education department building.

