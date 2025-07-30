Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Selective approach cannot be justified: Vikramaditya on Jai Ram seeking area-specific relief package

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 09:52 am IST

Singh condemned Thakur’s move as politically motivated and argued that relief efforts should focus on the entire state rather than a single region

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh targeted Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over seeking area-specific relief package and said that the state has suffered extensive damage, and as the LoP for the entire state, this selective approach cannot be justified.

Himachal public works department Vikramaditya Singh (File)

Singh said, “It is not right for the Leader of the Opposition to seek help only for political purposes. The state has suffered extensive damage, and as the LoP for the entire state, this selective approach cannot be justified.”

Singh condemned Thakur’s move as politically motivated and argued that relief efforts should focus on the entire state.

Jai Ram Thakur, who represents Seraj constituency in Mandi, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and requested an area-specific relief and rehabilitation package aimed at reconstruction in the disaster-hit regions of Himachal Pradesh.

